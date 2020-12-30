Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

