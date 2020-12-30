VestChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,718.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. VestChain has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and $1,718.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00590426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00313995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00053020 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io.

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

