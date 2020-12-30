Vidulum Achieves Market Cap of $119,862.88 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $119,862.88 and $20,035.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

