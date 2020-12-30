Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry Sells 10,800 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,800.48.

TSE VFF opened at C$12.82 on Wednesday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.01 and a 52 week high of C$16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.89 million and a P/E ratio of -272.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.37.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$14.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

