Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

