Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 6,830,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,319,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

