Virtacoin (VTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Virtacoin Coin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.