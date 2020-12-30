Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 12-Month High at $219.24

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.24 and last traded at $218.33, with a volume of 161165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $425.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,157 shares of company stock worth $3,977,903. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

