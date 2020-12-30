Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.07

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.07 and traded as high as $30.88. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 185,533 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VPG shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth about $2,173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

