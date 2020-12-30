Vittal Vasista Sells 21,124 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

