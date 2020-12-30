Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) Trading 1% Higher

Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s payout ratio is 163.04%.

About Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

