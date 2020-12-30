Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.31. 2,822,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,903,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VUZI. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

The stock has a market cap of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

