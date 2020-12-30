Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of WD opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,980 shares of company stock worth $3,086,338. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

