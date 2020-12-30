Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $5,806,500.00. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $139,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.