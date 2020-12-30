Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

