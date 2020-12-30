Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $368,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.