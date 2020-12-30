Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE WBT remained flat at $$13.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

