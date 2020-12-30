Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $17,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,013.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WLFC opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $205.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

