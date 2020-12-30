Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

Separately, ValuEngine cut Windtree Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

