Wings One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,166.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $59,166.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00291892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

