Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $59,166.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00291892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

