Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.59. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.