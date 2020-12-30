WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.85

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 50096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 97.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth $589,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the third quarter worth $556,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund during the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at $548,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

