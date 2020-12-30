Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,850.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,850.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.