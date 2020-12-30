Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.74. Woodward posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 247.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

