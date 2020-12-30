Wownero Price Tops $0.0816 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 182.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 465.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $585,343.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

