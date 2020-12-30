Wownero (WOW) Hits Market Cap of $537,760.12

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $537,760.12 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00038373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

