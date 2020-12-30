Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

