xBTC Tops One Day Volume of $6,591.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $6,591.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00184306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00567490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00050182 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,214,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,606 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.