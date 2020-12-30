XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Down 2.8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.18. Approximately 897,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,501,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that XP Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

