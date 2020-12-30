XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 5.2%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 7,979,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,245,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

