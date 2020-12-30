XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.60

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.60 and traded as high as $131.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 51,720 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £268.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

About XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

