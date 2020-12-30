Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 7.8% Higher

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares shot up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.16. 5,213,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 892,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xunlei by 63.5% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xunlei by 163.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xunlei by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

