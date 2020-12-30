Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 370,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 550,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

