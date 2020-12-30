Ycash Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $35,624.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00227972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038998 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,649,169 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

