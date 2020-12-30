Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 6.4%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 1,766,373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,037,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $411.91 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

