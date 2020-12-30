Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) to post sales of $119.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.71 million and the lowest is $116.92 million. Aphria posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $532.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of Aphria stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.