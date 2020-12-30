Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

