Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Camtek posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Camtek by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $20.54 on Friday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $888.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

