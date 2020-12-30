Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $24.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.79 million to $24.60 million. Conifer reported sales of $25.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $97.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.28 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.96 million, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $102.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

