Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.49). Epizyme also posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of EPZM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 967,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

