Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.69. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,658. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $223.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

