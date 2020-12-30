Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $902.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,693. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,464.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Logitech International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 266,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,495,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

