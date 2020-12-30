Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.97 Million

Brokerages expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post $10.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $14.33 million. ViewRay posted sales of $16.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $50.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.18 million to $54.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.52 million, with estimates ranging from $66.22 million to $80.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VRAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.82. 22,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,292. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $567.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.