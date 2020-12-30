Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Xcel Energy also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,505. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

