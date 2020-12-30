Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,666. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

