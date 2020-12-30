Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $23.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.26 million and the lowest is $23.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $91.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $91.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.21 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $96.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 67,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,781,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 320,517 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

