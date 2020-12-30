Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post ($2.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.44). Humana reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 203.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.05.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $408.05 on Friday. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.