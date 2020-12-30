Zacks: Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.10 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.