Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 80,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The company has a market cap of $934.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.50. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,902. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

